City of Tampere: Architecture Competition for New Art Museum Building to Launch in Finland

The Mutual Pension Insurance Company Varma is the owner and developer of the Finlayson area buildings.

“The new museum will support the attractiveness and vitality of the western city centre and strengthen the cultural and leisure resources as well as the concentration of jobs in the area. We look forward to seeing the contestants’ proposals,” says Varma’s Real Estate Manager Kai Niinimäki.

Varma, the Sara Hildén Foundation and the City of Tampere are organising the architecture competition in cooperation with the Finnish Association of Architects, in line with the association’s competition rules.

Tampere is a university city and an attractive centre for know-how, trade and culture in Finland. Tampere is currently applying to become the 2026 European Capital of Culture.

