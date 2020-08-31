Chadwick Boseman Honored by Oprah Winfrey, Robert Downey Jr. and More Stars During Touching Tribute

Reflecting on his powerful legacy, Jolie said, “He gave all of us and all of our children an example of a great, gracious and humble leader.”

Simu Liu, who is set to star as Shang-Chi in the upcoming Marvel film, said, “I know that I ride the coattails of his success, that I stand on his great shoulders.”

As for Robert Downey Jr., the actor synonymous with Iron Man and the Marvel Universe, recalled a special memory of Boseman that helped to demonstrate how incredible the late actor was. “Toward the end of the third Avengers, the Infinity War, we all kind of lose together,” he said. “And I remember it was one of those few days that all of the Avengers were together and it was just the way that he walked on set and the immense success that had occurred, and rightfully so, with Black Panther. And he was just in this kind of stratus of his own, but always, always humble, always hardworking, always a smile on his face.”

“Now, looking back,” Downey Jr. added, “all the more I realize just what an incredibly graceful human being he was.”