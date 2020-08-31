Celebs mourn the loss of former President of India Pranab Mukherjee

The former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee, passed away today. He was 84 years old and succumbed to a long drawn illness. People from all walks of life have been sending in their condolences after hearing about the demise of the political leader. The former President of India was also the recipient of the Bharat Ratna. A lot of celebrities from Bollywood also poured in their condolences as the news broke out.



Lata Mangeshkar, Ajay Devgn, Taapsee Pannu, Farhan Akhtar, Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Tusshar Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonal Chauhan, Shreyas Talpade and many others Tweeted about the political stalwart. Take a look at the Tweets below…

Deeply saddened to hear Pranab da Mukherjee passed away. Our former President, a Bharat Ratna and a thorough gentleman. We shared a very warm and cordial relationship. Heartfelt condolences to the family.

— Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) August 31, 2020







India loses a great statesman & respected leader ðÂÂÂ My condolences to the family.#PranabMukherjee

— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 31, 2020







Had the honour of meeting him, watching #Pink in his presence , followed by a very warmly hosted dinner for the entire team. Can never forget the experience, his kind words n gesture that day. You will be missed sir ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼ #PranabMukherjee https://t.co/p8nUoXcP5a

— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 31, 2020







Deepest condolences to the family of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. @CitiznMukherjee RIP. ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼

— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 31, 2020







à¤­à¤¾à¤°à¤¤ à¤°à¤¤à¥Âà¤¨, à¤ªà¥Âà¤°à¥Âà¤µ à¤°à¤¾à¤·à¥Âà¤Âà¥Âà¤°à¤ªà¤¤à¤¿, à¤Â à¤¤à¥Âà¤¯à¤Âà¤¤ à¤®à¥Âà¤¦à¥Âà¤­à¤¾à¤·à¥Â, à¤¦à¤²à¤Âà¤¤ à¤°à¤¾à¤Âà¤¨à¥Âà¤¤à¤¿ à¤¸à¥Â à¤Âà¤ªà¤° à¤Âà¤ à¤Âà¤° à¤¸à¤¬à¤Âà¥Â à¤¸à¤®à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¸à¤®à¥Âà¤®à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¦à¥Âà¤¨à¥Â à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥Â à¤Âà¤¦à¤°à¤£à¥Âà¤¯ à¤ªà¥Âà¤°à¤£à¤¬ à¤®à¥Âà¤Âà¤°à¥Âà¤Âà¥Â à¤Âà¥Â à¤Âà¥Â à¤¨à¤¿à¤§à¤¨ à¤Âà¥Â à¤¦à¥Âà¤Âà¤Âà¤¦ à¤¸à¥Âà¤Âà¤¨à¤¾ à¤ªà¥Âà¤°à¤¾à¤ªà¥Âà¤¤ à¤¹à¥Âà¤Âà¥¤

à¤Âà¤¶à¥Âà¤µà¤° à¤Âà¤¨à¤Âà¥Â à¤¦à¥Âà¤µà¤¾à¤¤à¥Âà¤®à¤¾ à¤Âà¥Â à¤¦à¥Âà¤µà¤²à¥Âà¤Â à¤®à¥Âà¤Â à¤¸à¥Âà¤¥à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¦à¥Âà¤Â à¤µ à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤Âà¤¨à¥Âà¤Â à¤Âà¥Â à¤¸à¤®à¥Âà¤¬à¤² à¤ªà¥Âà¤°à¤¦à¤¾à¤¨ à¤Âà¤°à¥Âà¤Âà¥¤ à¥Â à¤¶à¤¾à¤¨à¥Âà¤¤à¤¿#PranabMukherjee pic.twitter.com/AuK18kF1bK

— Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) August 31, 2020







ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ RIP sir .2020 has been an extremely hard year for one and all. We have lost a great leader today. Prayers and strength to the family. pic.twitter.com/KTAIaKlxAM

— VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 31, 2020







My deepest condolences to the family of former President of India, Shri #PranabMukherjee! A huge loss for our country, too! A man who served his nation selflessly! RIP

— Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) August 31, 2020







ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/X9RDHqCqzR

— Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) August 31, 2020







The passing away of our former President Hon. Shri Pranab Mukherjee is a great loss to the nation. A Bharat Ratna, a statesman, and one of our finest leaders. Deepest condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/9rI7sDoxOR

— Nushrratt Bharuccha (@Nushrratt) August 31, 2020







Extremely saddened to hear of the passing of our former President Shri #PranabMukherjeeðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼It was a moment of great pride for @TheRajKundra & me to have met & received our awards from you. Rest in peace,SirðÂÂÂ

My heartfelt condolences to @ABHIJIT_LS & the entire family in this time.

— SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) August 31, 2020







Deeply Saddened!! A big loss for India. Former President of India Hon Shri #PranabMukherjee Sir will be forever remembered for his work & contribution for the development of India. My deepest condolences to @ABHIJIT_LS ji, the entire family & his millions of followers. https://t.co/nMnLj5g3Wt pic.twitter.com/FZVNEo8eh5

— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 31, 2020







RIP Sri Pranab Mukherjee Ji #ripPranabMukherjee

— SONAL CHAUHAN (@sonalchauhan7) August 31, 2020







#AnushkaSharma shares a message of grief after learning about #PranabMukherjee’s demise. pic.twitter.com/KzjUWh2yVM

— Filmfare (@filmfare) August 31, 2020