Celebs mourn the loss of former President of India Pranab Mukherjee

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

The former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee, passed away today. He was 84 years old and succumbed to a long drawn illness. People from all walks of life have been sending in their condolences after hearing about the demise of the political leader. The former President of India was also the recipient of the Bharat Ratna. A lot of celebrities from Bollywood also poured in their condolences as the news broke out.

Lata Mangeshkar, Ajay Devgn, Taapsee Pannu, Farhan Akhtar, Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Tusshar Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonal Chauhan, Shreyas Talpade and many others Tweeted about the political stalwart. Take a look at the Tweets below…

























