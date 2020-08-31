CBI continues questioning Rhea Chakraborty

The tight knots in the Sushant Singh Rajput case finally seems to be opening up. Rhea Chakraborty, the prime accused in the case has been going through grilling sessions of the CBI as they are investigating the case with full force. The actress has been accused of pushing Sushant towards taking the grave step and even of the use of drugs. However, nothing has been proved yet in court.

Today is the fourth day when Rhea arrived for questioning at the DRDO guest house where the CBI officials are staying. Her brother Showik Chakraborty is also being questioned continuously. Fresh pictures of the duo arriving for the interrogation made it to the fore this morning.

Take a look…

Maharashtra: Actor Rhea Chakraborty & her brother Showik Chakraborty arrive at DRDO guest house in Santacruz, Mumbai. They are being questioned by Central Bureau of Investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case pic.twitter.com/ALoyw4XoOz

— ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2020





