Bucks-Heat series preview and analysis

After dismantling inferior opponents in the first round, the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat are primed to deliver one of the most entertaining second-round series of these playoffs. The Bucks finished atop the Eastern Conference for the second straight season, leading many to believe they are poised for their first Finals appearance since NBA-legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 1973-1974 MVP season.

Out of all of the Bucks’ intraconference adversaries, the Heat present one of the most formidable challenges for Milwaukee. While regular-season results hold less merit in playoff matchups, it’s worth noting that Miami was the only team from the East to post a winning record against the Bucks this season. Although the sample size from the regular season was limited to three matchups, those games provided both teams with a blueprint for winning their playoff duel.

Ranking third and sixth respectively in total three-pointers made this season, the Bucks and Heat rely on the long ball for a substantial portion of their offense. Three-point shooting will go a long way toward determining the series’ outcome, but how each team generates its looks from deep will be even more crucial.

The Heat and Bucks have both done outstanding jobs surrounding their superstar players with the right role players to maximize their strengths. Each team has adopted their star player’s playing style, resulting in two teams with opposed basketball ideologies.

For Milwaukee, that means an up-tempo brand of basketball that allows Giannis Antetounkmpo to fly through defenses in transition on his way to the rim. Jimmy Butler and Miami prefer a more methodical pace as they slowly dissect the weaknesses in their opposition. Controlling the pace will be crucial in a battle that pins the fastest team in the NBA in Milwaukee, against the third-slowest, Miami.

The Antetokounmpo difference

The difference between the Bucks and other teams that shoot high volumes of threes is that no other team has the reigning MVP. The Bucks’ spacing is predicated on four shooters flanking Antetounkmpo, enabling him to penetrate the defense and generate open looks from deep for their marksmen. With the amount of pressure that Antetounkmpo’s drives put on opposing teams, conceding open three-pointers to his teammates is inevitable.