Brownlow Medal 2020, The stat in the way of Christian Petracca, Melbourne Demons, Lachie Neale

Demons star Christian Petracca is in the race for the Brownlow Medal according to AFL legend Shane Crawford, but one stat may go against him.

The Melbourne midfielder has been a key reason for the Demons’ remarkable revival and Crawford has been right behind him cheering him on, even proclaiming he’s overtaken Richmond’s Dustin Martin as the best in the league.

“Yes I saId he’s gone past Dusty. I didn’t say he had gone past his career as a player, but this year on what he was producing I thought he was more impactful and he was having a better season,” Crawford told Wide World of Sports’ Full Time.

“To Dusty’s credit, he’s been incredible especially over the last five or six weeks and it’s been a pleasure to watch. But I tell you what, my man Christian Petracca hasn’t backed off. He has had an absolute impact.

“He kicked four on the weekend. His last goal, yes it was controversial, but he had three opponents. Players don’t do that. Normally you have one-on-one. He had three around him yet he was still able to get the ball, slam it on the boot. It was a match-winning performance.

“Anyone who has doubted Christian Petracca as being the number one player in the competition this year, 2020, I’m happy to look you in the eye and take you on.”

In his predictions for the upcoming finals series Crawford predicted the Demons will sneak into the top eight and be “a bit of a force”.

And amidst all the hype around Melbourne and Petracca, it could just thrust him into contention for the Charlie.

“Of course he can [win the Brownlow Medal],” Crawford said.

“He’s had a super consistent season when Melbourne have played well. Someone’s got to get the three votes. Is it Max Gawn, is it Viney or Christian Petracca?”

The 24-year-old is currently placed just behind Brisbane Lions’ Lachie Neale as a favourite by the bookies for the Brownlow however a damning statistic could mean he has to wait one more year, according to Crawford.

“He has only scored five Brownlow votes over his whole career,” he said.

“So that is a bit of an alarming statistic to then launch yourself in and win the Brownlow Medal off a really good, consistent year.

“Maybe this year it gives him a bit of momentum, gets the umpires talking about him and maybe next year [he’ll win it], and maybe Lachie Neale [will get it] for this year.”