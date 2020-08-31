Bronson Xerri B-sample returns positive result, facing four year ban

Sharks centre Bronson Xerri is expected to front a doping tribunal, after confirmation his B-sample has confirmed a positive result for anabolic steroids.

Xerri was stood down in May after testing positive and had been awaiting the results of the secondary sample.

The 19-year-old, tipped as a future Origin and international star, is facing a four-year ban from the NRL for the offence.

“The National Rugby League (NRL) has today issued Cronulla Sharks player Bronson Xerri with a Notice of Alleged Anti-Doping Rule Violations under the NRL’s Anti-Doping Policy,” the NRL said in a statement.

“This follows the return of a positive sample and completion of the anti-doping process administered by Sport Integrity Australia.

“The notice alleges that Mr Xerri breached the policy through the presence, use and possession of Anabolic Androgenic Steroids prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the NRL’s Anti-Doping Policy.”

Xerri now has the opportunity to argue for a reduction in the four-year suspension.

“Mr Xerri was provisionally suspended from participating in any WADA compliant sport, including rugby league, on 26 May 2020 following the return of a positive sample for Testosterone, Androsterone, Etiocholanolone and 5b-androstane-3a,17b-diol,” the statement said.

“Under the NRL Anti-Doping Policy, Mr Xerri now has the opportunity to respond to the matters raised in the Notice of Alleged Anti-Doping Rule Violations.

“The NRL will continue to make support services available to Mr Xerri.”

When news first broke of Xerri’s positive result, league Immortal Andrew Johns said he had no doubt the youngster could return better than ever.

“He’ll come back, and I have no doubt he’ll come back and he’ll represent,” Johns said in May.

“I think he’s got the ability to go all the way in the game and represent NSW and Australia.

“But during that four years out – hypothetically, if he does get four years – there is going to be so many demons floating around his head.

“I really feel for the young man and I felt really sick when I heard the news. He would be in all sorts at the moment.”

Xerri, who had a shoulder reconstruction in the off-season, scored 13 tries in his debut season in 2019.

