British woman killed in horror speedboat propeller death while swimming near beach in Greece

A British holidaymaker has been killed by a speedboat’s propeller while swimming in Greece.

The woman was swimming off Avlaki beach on the Greek island of Corfu when the tragedy happened earlier this morning, August 31.

She is said to have suffered serious injuries to her ‘lower extremities’ in the incident at around 10am local .

The tourist was pulled unconscious from the water, the Daily Mirror reports.

Members of the emergency services rushed to the scene, where she was pronounced dead.

Greek media said she was on holiday on the island at the of the incident.

Her name has not been released by police.

The authorities have launched an investigation into her death.