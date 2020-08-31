Brian Austin Green Reveals His Opinion of Megan Fox’s Boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly

Brian Austin Green has basically given Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly his blessing.

Since going their separate ways at the end of 2019, Green and Fox have stepped back into the dating pool. While the Beverly Hills, 90210 star has not been linked to any one person, the actress has gone public about her romance with the musician and has even referred to him as a “twin flame.”

During an Instagram Live posted on Aug. 29, Green was asked by a fan if he likes his longtime partner’s new man. “I’ve never met him. I have no idea,” he candidly answered. “I’ve never heard anything bad from him or bad from Megan about him.”

Given his own experience in the media, the actor gave Kelly the benefit of the doubt.

“I can say, yeah, I’ve heard bad stories about him, but I’ve heard bad stories about myself as well and I know that most of those aren’t true,” he pointed out. “I trust my own instincts on meeting somebody and somebody else whose instincts I feel have always been really spot on, so, as of right now, I have no problem with him at all.”