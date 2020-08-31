Bollywood stars wish their fans a Happy Onam on social media

Onam is an auspicious festival that is celebrated by several people across the country. Onam, marks the beginning of the harvest season for Keralites and it is a ten-day festival that ends with Thiruvonam, which is said to be the day demon king Mahabali visits Earth. Despite being a demon, Mahabali is said to be a good king which is why people celebrate his return. On the occasion of this auspicious day, several Bollywood stars took to social media and shared their well wishes with fans. Here,rsquo;s what they had to say.
Onam Ashamsakal… Wishing you all a very Happy Onam,eth;ÂÂÃ‚ÂŸ,Acirc;ÂÃ‚Â™ÂÂÃ‚Â�ðÂÂÃ‚ÂŸ,Acirc;ÂÃ‚Â�»ðÂÂÃ‚ÂŸ,Acirc;ÂÃ‚ÂŒ,raquo;ðÂÂÃ‚ÂŸ,Acirc;ÂÃ‚ÂŒ,frac14;ðÂÂÃ‚ÂŸ,Acirc;ÂÃ‚ÂŒ,cedil;ðÂÂÃ‚ÂŸ,Acirc;ÂÃ‚ÂŒ,ordm;ðÂÂÃ‚ÂŸ,Acirc;ÂÃ‚ÂŒ,sup1;ðÂÂÃ‚ÂŸ,Acirc;ÂÃ‚ÂŒ,middot; May this auspicious and colourful festival bring in a bountiful amount of blessings, love, and peace into your lives. Namaskaaram,eth;ÂÂÃ‚ÂŸ,Acirc;ÂÃ‚Â™ÂÂÃ‚Â�ðÂÂÃ‚ÂŸ,Acirc;ÂÃ‚Â�» . . . . . #Onam2020 #HappyOnam #Onam #FestivalsOfIndia #HarvestFestival #blessed #gratitude
T 3644 – Happy Onam .. the harvest festival celebrated in Kerala .. pic.twitter.com/0Oq1kNxM83
