Bollywood and Tollywood stars release the teaser of Kerala’s first superhero movie Minnal Murali

















https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l3JTfQwIGkA

One film all Malayali fans are looking forward to is Tovino Thomas’ Minnal Murali. The film’s teaser was launched today, in a rather special manner, and the response for the same has been exceedingly positive. The film features Tovino in a character of a common man who secretly possesses superpowers which he uses for the greater good. Now, the concept might not be something extraordinary but, the trailer is a laugh riot and surely peaks your interest for the film.

Talking about the launch, since the film will be released in five languages, the teaser was released on social media by the actors of the respective film industries. Abhishek Bachchan and Arjun Kapoor launched the Hindi version titled Mister Murali’s teaser. Vijay Sethupathi and Keerthi Suresh were roped in to launch Tamil teaser and Rana Daggubati launched the teaser of Telugu version Merupu Murali. Yash, the KGF hero from Kannada industry launched Minchu Murali’s teaser. Pretty impressive isn’t it?

The big budget superhero movie is directed by Basil Joseph.