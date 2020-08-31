Blueface Parent-Shamed for Threatening Son to Eat in New Video

Instagram

In the video posted on his Instagram account, the rapper can be seen sending a mannequin flying to the ground after his son, Javaughn J. Porter, refuses to eat his food.

Blueface barely shares footage of him with his son, Javaughn J. Porter, on his social media accounts, but once he does, the rapper ends up falling victim to parent-shaming. Many people were not having it after he took to Instagram over the weekend to share a video of himself trying to get his son to eat his meal.

In the said video, Blueface could be seen asking his son, “Eat your food,” to which the latter simply answered, “No.” He then tried to feed a mannequin, saying, “Huh? You don’t wanna eat?” Right after that, the “Thotiana” rapper sent the mannequin flying to the ground, shocking his son who simply looked at him and awkwardly smiled.

Blueface might think that people would be laughing at the video, but it wasn’t the case. Instead of finding the clip funny, people started attacking the rapper as they pointed out that he was scaring the child. “He’s indirectly threatening the baby, CPS will pay him a visit…,” one person assumed.

“He’s teaching his son at a young age how to be physically abusive,” one other commented. “Ummmm if this isn’t frightening to y’all then….. you know what nvm,” another wrote, as an individual said, “Dam y’all thought that was funny tho. ..now let the daycare try that with ya kids you’ll be fighting.”

There was also one person who commented, “Threatening a kid to eat by showing him physical violence smh,” while another labeled the rapper “the worst dad ever.” On the other hand, an online user chimed in, “People excuse to why this is cool is…… other people do it. Kids Raising Kids 2020 Edition, I feel like the ole head that says so if people start jumping off they roof on Vine or IG that makes it cool to do too huh. I just get so irritated because people really be thinking they make sense.”

Blueface has yet to respond to this.