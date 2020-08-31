Bill Belichick not ready to name starting QB

Just about everyone knew it would be hard for Stidham or Hoyer to beat out Newton for the job. While the second-year signal-caller and veteran quarterback have played relatively the same throughout training camp, Patriots reporters have acknowledged that Newton looks better each time he takes the field.

Newton certainly would love to become New England’s starter in the post-Tom Brady era, but he wasn’t guaranteed the position when he signed a one-year, up to $7.5 million deal with the club.

The former Carolina Panthers signal-caller certainly is gaining confidence every day, but said last week that he still doesn’t consider himself to be New England’s starting quarterback just yet.

If Newton beats out the 24-year-old Stidham, it won’t be that surprising — especially because Newton has made 124 career starts, has a Super Bowl appearance and was the league’s MVP.