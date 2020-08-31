Best Songs On Taylor Swift’s Folklore

The first time I listened to this song, I knew it’d be the best on the album. Musically, it’s pretty much perfect, and lyrically, it’s even better. Its meanings differ: Taylor says it’s about “embittered tormentor showing up at the funeral of his fallen object of obsession,” and many have theorized it’s about Scooter Braun. However, I think it works really well to describe any feeling of betrayal, and the deep connection you’ll always feel with the person who betrayed you. After all, you can’t be betrayed by a stranger.