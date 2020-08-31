Best Fitbit Versa Lite Bands 2020

Best

Fitbit Versa Lite Bands

Android Central

2020

Finding the best Fitbit Versa Lite band is easy when you have so many available options. If you’re the proud owner of this smartwatch, you know the Versa Lite has powerful fitness tracking features and an excellent design. The watch bands included with the watch are good to get you started, but if you want to shake things up, we recommend checking out any of the below replacement bands.



Staff pick

The band you get with the Versa Lite out of the box is fine for working out, but it’s always a good idea to have a couple of workout band options. For that, we recommend this sport band from Kmasic. Its premium silicone design is soft, breathable, and looks great thanks to the many colors/patterns it’s available in. From $7 at Amazon If you want a band that will keep your wrist feeling cool and comfortable, this option from XIMU will do. You’ll love the skin-friendly material that’s breathable with multiple holes for ventilation. It also has a sturdy stainless steel buckle to hold your watch securely in place as you go about your business. From $8 at Amazon If you like the idea of stainless steel but you don’t want to break the bank, check out these HAPAW bands. The mesh band is designed to be flexible and easily adjustable, so you’ll have enough comfort for all-day wear. There’s also a strong magnetic clasp that locks in place and keeps your watch secure and prevents slipping. From $9 at Amazon Supcase’s Unicorn Beetle Pro might be excessive for some of you reading this, but for people that are particularly rough with their tech and want something that’ll keep the Versa Lite safe at all times, this is for you. There are raised bezels to protect the screen from scratches, a metal buckle for the band, and precise button cutouts. $20 at Amazon Fitbit makes a few official first-party bands for the Versa Lite, and one of our favorite collections is its lineup of Horween leather bands. Fitbit has quite a few colors to choose from, and while the price is high compared to some of the other bands, the quality and attention to detail are second to none. $50 at Fitbit If the leather band from Fitbit is a bit too expensive for you. this Mosstek soft genuine leather band is a nice alternative. It’s made of hypoallergenic material that won’t cause irritation. There are traditional color options such as black, brown, and dark brown, but you can also spice things up with hot pink, burgundy, or silver glitter. From $12 at Amazon When comfort is your top priority, you’ll want to choose a fabric band like this one from CAVN. It comes in multiple color combos so you can choose the one that appeals to your sense of style. The durable woven fabric is lightweight, so it won’t cause irritation or sweating. The stainless steel buckle allows for easy size adjustments. From $8 at Amazon Fitbit’s newest line of Versa Lite bands, the Woven Hybrid series, is quite something. The front on the band features a polyester material with four fun patterns to choose from, but on the underside is fluoroelastomer to keep your wrist comfortable and dry while working up a sweat. $35 at Fitbit If you really want your Versa Lite to stand out, this is the band that’ll do it. We love Bayite’s metal band for the unique, chic design, high-quality materials, and four color options. It’s a downright stunning band, and even better, it comes with a 1-year warranty and a full refund should anything go wrong. From $20 at Amazon

Best Fitbit Versa Lite Bands Pick your favorite

If you still aren’t sure what to get for your Versa Lite, a good place to start is with the Kmasic Sport Band. It’s a simple design, doesn’t cost too much, and is a great, easy way to give your watch a brand-new look and feel.

When you’re not at the gym and want to give your smartwatch a touch of class, one option to consider is Fitbit’s official Horween Leather Band. Yes, it’s on the expensive end of the spectrum, but it’s one of the best Fitbit Versa Lite bands thanks to its top-notch quality.

Any of these bands will allow you to spruce up your style. If you ever decide to upgrade to any of the other models in the Versa family, you’ll be glad to know that you can take your accessories with you. In fact, all of these bands are also compatible with the Versa and Versa 2 watches.