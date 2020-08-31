Belarus opposition leaders creating political party: video By

MOSCOW () – Belarus opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova and members of the team of Viktor Babariko, who was jailed at the start of the campaign, said on Monday they were forming a new political party, called Together, a video shared online showed.
“The country is in a political and socio-economic crisis, and together we know, how to exit this crisis… Very soon we will hand in the paperwork needed for registration,” Kolesnikova said in the video.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.