Beijing ratchets up TikTok tension

In case the forced sale of TikTok’s western operations wasn’t sufficiently packed with intrigue, Beijing has stirred things up further.

China’s government has introduced new rules around the export of certain types of technology, such as “artificial intelligence” interfaces and speech recognition. ByteDance’s popular short-video app uses these technologies, and ByteDance will therefore have to ask for China’s approval before selling off TikTok’s U.S. operations to Microsoft/Walmart or Oracle or whoever is jumping into the ring this week.

According to Bloomberg, ByteDance says it will “strictly comply” with Beijing’s demands in this respect. The publication also quotes a “person familiar with the matter” as saying China’s newly-revised export-control list represents an attempt not to block the sale, but rather to delay it—perhaps until after the U.S. election in November.

Although the impact is not quite the same, the development is reminiscent of the U.S.’s deployment of export-control laws to target Huawei and its suppliers. That’s about national security, and China’s potentially-TikTok-sale-stymying move is apparently about national economic security, but each appears to amount at least in part to one side of the Sino-American spat messing with the other, with a fast-growing company getting stuck in the middle.

The mixture of business and geopolitics may make for exciting sagas, but it’s a dangerous game. Let’s hope it doesn’t become a regular event.

More news below, starting with another example of the syndrome we’ve just discussed…

