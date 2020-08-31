Astros Foundation offering FREE support to help with online learning

HOUSTON – In an effort to help with the “new-normal” student learning environment, the Astros Foundation is offering free, basic on-site support sessions to help adults and parents with using at-home learning technology applications, as well as instruction on navigating school websites.

Socially-distanced sessions are being held at the new Bob Watson Education Center at the Astros Youth Academy, located at 2801 Victory Drive. Sessions are offered and Spanish and English and are scheduled as follows:

Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 10:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday: 10:00 a.m. only

“In a virtual learning environment, the simple steps of navigating technology can be challenging,” said Twila Carter, Astros Sr. Vice President and Executive Director of the Astros Foundation. “Educators and parents have identified the need for technology support in this current environment. We are offering technology sessions in an effort to familiarize parents with devices, technology applications and school websites. We believe that this is a timely and effective way for us to support the youth in our community.”

Technology applications covered in the sessions include Microsoft Teams, Schoology, Clever and Zoom. Computers are provided for each participant to use during the session. Participants are also provided with PPE, a school planning calendar and information about additional resources. The foundation says participants have come from many school districts, including Aldine, Cy-Fair, Houston, Humble, La Porte, Round Rock, Spring and YES Prep.

Sessions are free and open to all adults. Advanced sign-up is required and can be found at www.astros.com/aya.