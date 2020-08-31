Apple, Tesla shares pop after stock splits

Article content continued

The rally helped the iPhone maker overtake Saudi Aramco as the world’s most valuable publicly listed company and become the first publicly listed U.S. company to breach US$2 trillion in market capitalization.

Apple shares closed at US$499.23 before the split on Friday, up 70 per cent this year.

TESLA IN HOT PURSUIT

The electric carmaker followed suit earlier this month by announcing a 5-for-1 split to portion its richly valued stock into smaller chunks, which also took effect on Monday.

Tesla’s stock has surged more than five-fold this year, while shares of General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co. declined on fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Photo by David Paul Morris/Bloomberg files

Shares of Tesla, up 61 per cent since it announced its first-ever stock split in mid-August, closed at US$2,213.4 on Friday. They rose 3.2 per cent at US$456.90 in early trading on Monday.

Online brokerages Robinhood, Charles Schwab Corp .and Fidelity, along with several smaller shops, have begun offering slices of individual shares.

Stock splits have become rare on Wall Street in recent years, with just three S,amp;P 500 members announcing splits in 2020, compared to an average of ten a year over the past decade, according to S,amp;P Dow Jones Indices.

