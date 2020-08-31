Alta Resources to Optimize Well Production with Ambyint

Article content

Privately held E,amp;P chooses production optimization software to improve cash flow

HOUSTON — Ambyint, the leader in well lifecycle production optimization, today announced Alta Resources has selected Ambyint InfinityPL™ and SmartStream™ to provide advanced well optimization capabilities. Alta is a private oil and gas company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company has wells primarily in the Marcellus basin and will deploy Ambyint software to improve operational efficiency and drive additional free cash flow.

Ambyint InfinityPL increases production up to 7% on plunger lift wells detecting anomalous conditions and determining optimal controller setpoints. Early anomaly detection and optimized production are consistent challenges for the majority of plunger wells regardless of basin. InfinityPL gives producers better production outcomes by enabling predictive maintenance opportunities, managing controller setpoints, and improving well stability – all while leveraging existing SCADA infrastructure.

Ambyint SmartStream ensures that production meets plan. Eighty percent of an E,amp;P company’s wells have an anomaly that is often difficult to detect. SmartStream identifies well issues at their onset giving engineers information they need to avoid negative impacts to production volumes. The product also provides insights on the impact of well interventions and integrates into existing data sources, such as production accounting and SCADA systems.