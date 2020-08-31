Alberta’s petroleum marketing arm suffers severe $1.9 billion-net loss amid rising NorthWest Refinery costs

Article content continued
There is no limit to your risk
Brian Livingstone
Livingstone said the losses to the Alberta government from the refinery were not just paper losses. “It’s real dollars,” he said, referring to the tolling fees.
The collapse in global oil prices and a related decline in diesel prices was the main driver causing the value of the NorthWest Refinery to crater this year.
“The net present value of the contract has a sensitivity to changes in (the West Texas Intermediate oil price benchmark) of +/- $157 million for every dollar change from the WTI forecast,” according to the province’s annual report.
Livingstone, a former Imperial Oil Ltd. executive, said refinery crack spreads, which drive refinery profits, have collapsed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, refineries have been operating at a fraction of their capacity, further impacting their economics.
Those two factors likely led to the significant decline in the value of Alberta’s agreement with NorthWest Refining.
Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage said in an emailed statement the negative value attributed to the refining agreements “represents a snapshot in time” where deflated commodity prices and exchange rates impair the project’s value.
“While these numbers demonstrate why our government has been apprehensive about this investment from Day 1, they are likely to improve over time. We believe that this project will have positive cash flow in the years to come,” Savage said.
Canadian Natural is facing similar challenges with the refinery.
In its most recent quarterly disclosures, Canadian Natural announced it had pulled in revenues of $25 million from sales of refined products from the NorthWest Refinery. However, the company also disclosed costs of $46 million at the refinery on Aug. 6, so it lost $21 million in the quarter.
The company wrote off the value of the NorthWest Refinery down to nil on Dec. 31, 2019. Canadian Natural, which owns 50 per cent of the 79,000 bpd refinery, declined to comment.
