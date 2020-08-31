Alberta’s petroleum marketing arm suffers severe $1.9 billion-net loss amid rising NorthWest Refinery costs

There is no limit to your risk

Livingstone said the losses to the Alberta government from the refinery were not just paper losses. “It’s real dollars,” he said, referring to the tolling fees.

The collapse in global oil prices and a related decline in diesel prices was the main driver causing the value of the NorthWest Refinery to crater this year.

“The net present value of the contract has a sensitivity to changes in (the West Texas Intermediate oil price benchmark) of +/- $157 million for every dollar change from the WTI forecast,” according to the province’s annual report.

Livingstone, a former Imperial Oil Ltd. executive, said refinery crack spreads, which drive refinery profits, have collapsed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, refineries have been operating at a fraction of their capacity, further impacting their economics.

Those two factors likely led to the significant decline in the value of Alberta’s agreement with NorthWest Refining.