aged care support package to be extended into next year

The deaths date back as far as July but weren’t reported to health authorities until yesterday.

Aged care residents have been one of the worst hit dempgraphics during the coronavius pandemic. (Justin McManus)

Victoria now has 1225 active cases in aged care.

The extra funding will go towards the single site worker program and providing support for aged care residents where they and their family wish to care for them on a temporary basis at home.

What the extra $563 million will go towards

Mr Hunt said the funding could be broken down into four key areas.

The first was the continuation of the COVID supplement to provide for an additional six months to the end of February 2021, he said.

“This is support for facilities and it comes as a cost of $245 million. It assists them as we announced in May on May 1, with the ability to develop their workforce, to provide for PPE needs and for other elements relating to the fight against COVID-19,” Mr Hunt said.

The second was to extend the support for aged care workers in COVID-19 areas to operate on a single workforce basis.

“That will be extended as an entitlement from previously eight weeks per facility to 12. The program itself will now be extended as an available option till June 30, 2021, at an investment of $92.4 million,” Mr Hunt said.

Thirdly, $71.4 million would go towards expanding the short-term home support for older Australians who are on leave from residential aged care, to help families to care for older residents who will take away from an aged care facility.

The program will be extended until June 2021 at a cost of $71.4 million.

Fourthly, the extension of the COVID-19 aged care workforce retention payment totalling $154.5 million.

Aged care minister never considered resigning, insists he has PM’s backing

Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck says he never considered resigning over the number of deaths and infections in aged care.

“No, I haven’t considered my resignation,” Mr Colbeck said in response to a question by a reporter over whether he had offered his resignation to the prime minister.

Asked whether the failures in aged care were his responsibility, Mr Colbeck said funding and regulating the aged care sector was a federal responsibility.

“But we are also in a global pandemic here, we have a significant public health emergency in Victoria ,” he said.

“That’s why the public health emergency has been declared by the Victorians, this is a joint effort that is why we have set up the Victorian health response centre to make sure the systems come together to provide the support required for all Victorians and residential aged care, and I have to say, the Victorian Aged Care Response Centre, an initiative of the Commonwealth has been an absolute success and has assisted enormously, to bring the situation back under control.”

Mr Colbeck says he believes he still has the confidence of the prime minister.

“As I said in my statement last week, and as I said in the Senate last week, I should have had the data in front of me when I required it,” he said.

“That is not an indication of the work that I’m doing more broadly in the portfolio.

“And I think today’s announcement demonstrates the work that I am doing to ensure that residents in aged care across Australia get the support that they need through this COVID-19 pandemic.”

No aged care Medicare levy

Mr Hunt has ruled out increasing a Medicare levy to better fund the ailing aged care system.

The Health Services Union suggested in a report today that the Medicare levy be increased to 2.65 per cent in order to meet the demands of the aged care system.

“In terms of the Medicare levy, that’s not something the government is proposing,” Mr Hunt said.

Mr Hunt denied the extra $563 million announced today was a “band-aid” solution to the problem.

“Firstly we have increased funding from just under $13 billion to $23 billion, $ billion, $25 billion approximately,” Mr Hunt said.

“During the course of COVID we’ve added $1.5 billion of funding to the aged care sector.

“And of course in relation to the royal commission, as the prime minister has said on the day that he announced it, that there would be inevitably be additional investments over and above the continuing ones which we’ve made since we called it, over and above what obviously we’ve announced today and other things with COVID.