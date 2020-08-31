AFL news | Danny Frawley CTE, wife Anita confirms brain trauma diagnosis in late footy hero

Late AFL legend Danny Frawley had the brain trauma condition chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), his wife Anita has confirmed.

Anita Frawley confirmed to The Herald Sun that the St Kilda great had Stage II CTE; a brain analysis has been forwarded to the Victorian Coroner. CTE is linked to constant head knocks from contact sports.

Danny Frawley was died on September 9 last year when his four-wheel drive hit a tree at Millbrook in Victoria. The tragedy occurred the day after his 56th birthday and in the wake of a long battle with depression.

Anita Frawley told The Herald Sun that she hoped to spare other families grappling with the impacts of CTE the trauma that Danny Frawley’s passing had caused.

Danny and Anita Frawley. (The Age)

“His mental health battles, and his strong advocacy for mental health issues, were well known,” she said.

“As his wife for over 30 years, I strongly suspected there was more going on with Danny than straightforward depression.

“I am very grateful for the work of the Australian Sports Brain Bank in shining a light on this disease. We want to prevent other families from going through what we did.

“We are waiting for the release of the coroner’s report before any further comment, however I want people to know about the problem now, and not wait, as I believe this may help families understand the issues.”

‘Spud’ Frawley, a former Saints captain, played 240 games for St Kilda from 1984-95. He also went on to coach Richmond and have a successful football media career, while acting as a leading voice on mental health awareness.

CTE can only be diagnosed after death. Many former footballers have committed to donating their brains to research, post-mortem.

Another footy legend, Graham ‘Polly’ Farmer, was confirmed as a CTE sufferer, as was rugby league great Steve Folkes.