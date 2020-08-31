Adele Carnival Bikini Pic Sparks Backlash

Alexa, play “Rolling Pon De Deep” by Adele.
These past few months, Adele has shared what she’s been up to during quarantine on Instagram, from book recs to drunken shenanigans, and I’m here for all of it.
Not one to post frequently, I’m usually snapping at the bit for any of her Instagram activity that I can get my hands on because she’s my queen.
But…even I’m looking twice at the photo she shared today.
The 25 singer shared a throwback pic captioned, “Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London 🇬🇧🇯🇲.”
There’s so much to unpack here. The bantu knots…the Jamaican flag bikini top…I just…whew!
Every time Adele posts a photo to the ‘gram it breaks the internet, and this time is no different. Well…it’s a little different. Here’s how people are reacting on social media:
Some people more directly called out Adele for cultural appropriation.
However, some were quick to defend the singer, too.
Adele has yet to respond to the backlash, but we’ll update you if she does.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!