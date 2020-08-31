7 of the Most Memorable Moments From the 2020 MTV VMAs

Near the beginning of the show, Palmer acknowledged that “2020 has undoubtedly been a rough year for everybody.” However, she spoke about how “there have been incredible moments of inspiration that have given my generation hope.”

“We’ve seen heroes going above and beyond, whether they drive a delivery truck, work at a grocery store, or serve on the front lines in a hospital,” she said. “And with the Black Lives Matter movement, we’ve seen our generation step up, take to the streets, and make sure our voices will be heard.”

She then said “enough is enough” and noted that “what we just witnessed in Kenosha, Wisconsin is yet another devastating reminder that we can’t stop, that we can never tolerate police brutality or any injustice.”

“We must continue the fight to end systemic racism,” she continued. “The leaders of that movement are you, us, the people watching tonight. It’s our time to be the change we want to see. We need to come together, and music, music has that power. Music can help us heal. It’s all love and that’s what tonight is about. We are making the impossible possible, pushing the boundaries of music performances, because that’s what we do on the VMAs!”