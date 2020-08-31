2021 first-round NFL mock draft

It’s never to look ahead to NFL Draft season. With football finally getting underway in 2020, he’s a look at next year’s latest first round mock.
Ken Ruinard / USA Today Sports Images
The Jaguars are hoping the Gardner Minshew experience works out in his first full season as a starter. If not, there are some excellent alternatives in next year’s draft. Lawrence could be the best quarterback prospect of this era, with the size, arm strength, and athleticism to be an elite player. He threw 36 touchdowns and had 563 yards rushing last year.
Matthew Emmons / USA Today Sports Images
Washington is hoping last year’s first-round pick, Dwayne Haskins, is successful this year and doesn’t put them in position to decide on a quarterback in the 2021 class. If not, Fields is one quarterback in play. He threw for over 3,200 yards and 41 touchdowns last season, while also rushing for 10 scores.
Troy Wayrynen / USA Today Sports Images
Carolina has solid offensive talent, but an offensive lineman could be in play given Russell Okung’s age and past health issues. Sewell is head and shoulders above the rest of the offensive linemen in his class.
Derick E. Hingle / USA Today Sports Images
With A.J. Green a free agent following this season and the jury still out on second-round pick Tee Higgins, a wide receiver could still be in play for the Bengals next year. Chase could potentially reunite with his former quarterback, Joe Burrow. Last year he was uncoverable with 84 catches for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Charles LeClaire / USA Today Sports Images
Rousseau had an incredible 2019 season at Miami, recording 15.5 sacks and 54 tackles in 13 games. He could go down the road and join a Dolphins team that would welcome another edge rusher, even after signing Shaq Lawson and Kyle Van Noy during the offseason. Rousseau has already opted out of the 2020 college season.
Jesse Johnson / USA Today Sports Images
Jarrad Davis has been a work in progress under the current Lions regime, and there’s no telling if the current Lions front office and coaching staff will even be around next year. Parsons was a former top recruit and has dominated in two seasons with 191 tackles and 6.5 sacks.
Greg Bartram / USA Today Sports Images
The Giants used a first-round pick on Georgia cornerback Deandre Baker, which now could be a wash due to his legal issues. Wade has a chance to follow in the footsteps of 2020 Ohio State first-round cornerbacks Jeff Okudah and Damon Arnette.
Jasen Vinlove / USA Today Sports Images
The Jets should prioritize their secondary next year, which is clearly an area of need after trading Jamal Adams. Surtain’s father has an 11-year career in the NFL, and the younger Surtain has similar upside.
Tim Heitman / USA Today Sports Images
Derek Carr’s stats have improved under Jon Gruden, but does he have the ability to take the Raiders to the next level? If the Raiders conclude he isn’t the guy, Lance shows enticing upside with great accuracy and running ability.
Scott Wachter / USA Today Sports Images
Former first-round pick Garett Bolles hasn’t been the player Denver hoped when they drafted him in 2017, and it remains to be seen if that will change in his fourth season. Cosmi is a strong left tackle prospect at 6-foot-7, 300 pounds.
Butch Dill / USA Today Sports Images
The pass rush has been a major issue for Atlanta over the last several years. Basham is coming off a great junior season, recording 10 sacks and 57 tackles.
Brett Davis / USA Today Sports Images
Patrick Peterson is a pending free agent, and Arizona already has cornerback concerns. Farley opted out of the 2020 season as a potential first-round pick who had four interceptions last year.
Mickey Welsh / USA Today Sports Images
The Chargers have Keenan Allen as a potential free agent, and Mike Williams is already banged up this year. Waddle stands below six feet, but he has great deep speed and has scored 13 times in two seasons.
14 of 32
14. Miami Dolphins (via Texans): DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
Mickey Welsh / USA Today Sports Images
Miami’s wide receiver depth took a major hit this year, and they’d probably love another wideout to help develop Tua Tagovailoa. Taking a former Alabama teammate would be a bonus, and Smith had 1,256 yards and 14 touchdowns last season.
Jesse Johnson / USA Today Sports Images
Allen Robinson is a pending free agent and Anthony Miller disappointed in his second season. Chicago could look at wideout with Bateman, who has opted out of this season. Bateman was an elite deep threat for the Gophers last season, averaging 20.3 yards per catch with 11 touchdowns.
Wayne McGahee III / USA Today Sports Images
Cleveland has the potential to add at defensive tackle with the possible loss of Sheldon Richardson. Williams had 44 tackles and five sacks for the Seminoles last season.
Kirby Lee / USA Today Sports Images
2017 first-round pick Malik Hooker hasn’t developed as hoped, so Indy could be in the market for a safety again. Holland has shown a nose for the ball with picks in two seasons for the Ducks.
Mark J. Rebilas / USA Today Sports Images
Tennessee has started to build a nice linebacker corps with youngsters Rashaan Evans and Harold Landry, but they could add further talent with Moses. Moses missed 2019 with a knee injury but has the ability to rebound into first round territory.
19 of 32
19. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Rams): Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
Ken Ruinard / USA Today Sports Images
With the release of Leonard Fournette, the Jags will be looking at help here. What a storyline it would be for the Jaguars to take the Clemson quarterback and running back. Surprisingly, Etienne returned to college for 2020 despite first-round potential in this year. He has elite speed and gained more than 2,000 yards from scrimmage last season.
Joseph Maiorana / USA Today Sports Images
Joe Thuney is a potential free agent after this season, so New England might need help on the offensive line again. A former five-star recruit, Davis had an excellent 2019 season.
Matthew Emmons / USA Today Sports Images
Minnesota helped their offensive line by drafting Ezra Cleveland this year, but could be looking at another improvement next year. Leatherwood is a potentially dominant tackle in the NFL.
Kim Klement / USA Today Sports Images
Dawson Knox showed some potential in his rookie season for the Bills, but it remains to be seen if he’s the answer at tight end. The 6-foot-6 Pitts is coming off a great year with 54 catches for 649 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games.
Nikos Frazier / USA Today Sports Images
Superstar wideout Chris Godwin is a pending free agent, and it remains to be seen if the Bucs have the cash to retain him. Moore is looking to rebound from an injury-shortened in 2019 season, but had 114 catches in 2018.
24 of 32
24: New York Jets (via Seahawks): Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse
Tommy Gilligan / USA Today Sports Images
After trading Jamal Adams this offseason, New York very well could be looking for a safety in next year’s draft. Cisco has seen plenty of playing time over the last two years for Syracuse and has a whopping 12 interceptions over that time.
Jeffrey Becker / USA Today Sports Images
The Packers failed to address their receiver issues this offseason, and could see the results of that failure this season. Freiermuth is among their options next year, a productive tight end who has scored 15 times in his first two seasons with the Nittany Lions.
John David Mercer / USA Today Sports Images
Dallas already lost Gerald McCoy from injury this year, and Jerry Jones is always looking for pass rush help. Barmore is a giant at 6-foot-5, 310 pounds, and could vault up draft boards if he receives more playing time this year.
Jaime Valdez / USA Today Sports Images
The Steelers could be in the market for a tackle next offseason. Walker is a strong prospect in a loaded tackle class in 2021.
Matthew Emmons / USA Today Sports Images
While the Eagles drafted Jalen Reagor in the first round this year, that might not be enough to fix their wide receiver issues. Olave has first-round potential after catches 48 balls for 840 yards and 12 touchdowns last year.
Darren Yamashita / USA Today Sports Images
The Saints are counting on the enigmatic Janoris Jenkins at cornerback this year. If he doesn’t work out, another cornerback could be in play. Adebo is a top corner prospect, recording eight picks in the last two seasons.
Kim Klement / USA Today Sports Images
With Matt Judon a potential free agent after this season, Baltimore could add a pass rusher next offseason. Roche has a chance to step up for Miami this year after Gregory Rousseau opted out, and the Temple transfer recorded 13 sacks last season.
Anntaninna Biondo / USA Today Sports Images
San Francisco is set at left tackle this year with Trent Williams, but he’s a pending free agent. Mayfield has already opted out of this season after performing well at right tackle last season for the Wolverines.
Rick Osentoski / USA Today Sports Images
The Chiefs have a lot of major cap concerns after this season, and could need to find a replacement for Anthony Hitchens. They used a second-round pick on Willie Gay this year and would add further speed with Owusu-Koramoah, who had 80 tackles and 5.5 sacks last year.