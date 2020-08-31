2021 first-round NFL mock draft

Ken Ruinard / USA Today Sports Images

With the release of Leonard Fournette, the Jags will be looking at help here. What a storyline it would be for the Jaguars to take the Clemson quarterback and running back. Surprisingly, Etienne returned to college for 2020 despite first-round potential in this year. He has elite speed and gained more than 2,000 yards from scrimmage last season.