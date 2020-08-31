2020 MTV VMAs Twitter Reactions

Entertainment2020 MTV VMAs Twitter ReactionsBy Bradley Lamb - August 31, 202001ShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp 1. If @ladygaga can sing and dance for a 15 minute epic music montage with 6 costume changes while wearing a mask, you can wear one to the grocery store Vicki. 01:11 AM – 31 Aug 2020 5. I’m sorry but this absolutely looks like the aliens from Independence Day are about to vaporize them for daring to sing “tonight’s gonna be a good night” in August 2020 02:12 AM – 31 Aug 2020 6. With ALL the good music that came out this year, the VMAs has the Black Eyed Peas closing out the show with “I Gotta Feeling.”2020 man.. 02:15 AM – 31 Aug 2020 7. For the record, @KekePalmer has TALENT! Personality that jumps thru the screen … Beauty … and MOVES! Cmon Miss Keke! I’m so proud of u 01:53 AM – 31 Aug 2020 9. Sometimes at award shows Lady Gaga is responsible for being Cher, Liza, and Madonna at once and that’s so much costuming, showmanship, and iron-fisted authority for one person. 02:09 AM – 31 Aug 2020 12. keke palmer, ariana grande, ok now let’s get jamie lee curtis up in this VMAs scream queens reunion 01:55 AM – 31 Aug 2020 13. ICYMI: Maluma paid tribute to legendary author & news reporter Gale Weathers at this year’s #VMAs ceremony. 01:12 AM – 31 Aug 2020 16. I can’t get over that Dynamite performance!! So beautiful!! They didn’t leave a DROP of swag for anyone else tonight. The show is over. Goodnight. 💥 @bts_bighit 02:47 AM – 31 Aug 2020 17. Please understand when we say “best dressed” we mean Jaden Smith at the 2020 #VMAs. 12:50 AM – 31 Aug 2020 TV and MoviesGet all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.