Home Entertainment 2020 MTV VMAs Twitter Reactions

2020 MTV VMAs Twitter Reactions

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

1.

If @ladygaga can sing and dance for a 15 minute epic music montage with 6 costume changes while wearing a mask, you can wear one to the grocery store Vicki.

5.

I’m sorry but this absolutely looks like the aliens from Independence Day are about to vaporize them for daring to sing “tonight’s gonna be a good night” in August 2020

I’m sorry but this absolutely looks like the aliens from Independence Day are about to vaporize them for daring to sing “tonight’s gonna be a good night” in August 2020

6.

With ALL the good music that came out this year, the VMAs has the Black Eyed Peas closing out the show with “I Gotta Feeling.” 2020 man..

With ALL the good music that came out this year, the VMAs has the Black Eyed Peas closing out the show with “I Gotta Feeling.”

2020 man..

7.

For the record, @KekePalmer has TALENT! Personality that jumps thru the screen ... Beauty ... and MOVES! Cmon Miss Keke! I’m so proud of u

For the record, @KekePalmer has TALENT! Personality that jumps thru the screen … Beauty … and MOVES! Cmon Miss Keke! I’m so proud of u

9.

Sometimes at award shows Lady Gaga is responsible for being Cher, Liza, and Madonna at once and that's so much costuming, showmanship, and iron-fisted authority for one person.

Sometimes at award shows Lady Gaga is responsible for being Cher, Liza, and Madonna at once and that’s so much costuming, showmanship, and iron-fisted authority for one person.

12.

keke palmer, ariana grande, ok now let’s get jamie lee curtis up in this VMAs scream queens reunion

keke palmer, ariana grande, ok now let’s get jamie lee curtis up in this VMAs scream queens reunion

13.

ICYMI: Maluma paid tribute to legendary author &amp; news reporter Gale Weathers at this year's #VMAs ceremony.

ICYMI: Maluma paid tribute to legendary author &amp; news reporter Gale Weathers at this year’s #VMAs ceremony.

16.

I can’t get over that Dynamite performance!! So beautiful!! They didn’t leave a DROP of swag for anyone else tonight. The show is over. Goodnight. 💥 @bts_bighit

I can’t get over that Dynamite performance!! So beautiful!! They didn’t leave a DROP of swag for anyone else tonight. The show is over. Goodnight. 💥 @bts_bighit

17.

Please understand when we say “best dressed” we mean Jaden Smith at the 2020 #VMAs.

Please understand when we say “best dressed” we mean Jaden Smith at the 2020 #VMAs.

TV and Movies

Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.

RELATED ARTICLES

©