You’ll Get a Kick Out of Abby Wambach and Glennon Doyle’s Whirlwind Love Story

What she didn’t indicate about where she was at, at the time, was whether she was already newly smitten with Momastery blogger Glennon Doyle.

No stranger to overcoming adversity, Doyle had battled bulimia at a young age and drank and did drugs in college, eventually deciding to get sober in 2002 when she got pregnant with her first child. (Also when she found out she was expecting, she married her now-ex-husband, because “I thought it was the right thing to do,” she told Glamour.com.)

“I’d never even kissed a girl, so I had no context for what was about to happen to me,” she divulged on MamaMia’s No Filter podcast in May. “But when Abby walked in the room, I’m telling you, it was like that [inner] voice that I had been practicing hearing and trusting [after my separation] just screamed. My whole self was like ‘there she is,’ and I just knew.”

About a month later they started corresponding, Doyle recalled, and a month after that, “I sat down with Craig and said, ‘It’s over. I’m in love.’ By the way, Abby and I had never seen each other outside of that room. We spent 10 minutes together and then dismantled our entire lives to be together.”

As Wambach recalled to the New York Times, “We couldn’t have been a worse fit for each other. Glennon had a husband and three children and lived in Naples, Fla. I’d been sober for a month, my marriage was falling apart, I’d just left my soccer career of 30 years and I lived in Portland, Ore.”