Wizz Air to cut flights as Hungary closes borders to foreigners By

© . FILE PHOTO: Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Luton



BUDAPEST () – Wizz Air (L 🙂 will drastically reduce weekly flights to and from Hungary from September 7, the airline said, after the government announced it would ban foreigners to try to curb the outbreak of coronavirus.

Hungary announced on Friday that it would close its borders to foreigners from September 1 to curb rising infections and Hungarians returning from abroad will have to go into quarantine.

Wizz Air said in a statement that it would operate 32 flights per week between September 7 and September 30, up from 126 flights in the period from September 1 to 6.

On Sunday, Hungary recorded 292 new infections, the highest daily number since the start of the pandemic. Hungary has had a total of 5,961 coronavirus cases and 614 deaths.

“From September 7 to 30 a further reduction in flights can be expected and only the most popular routes will remain available to passengers,” the airline said.

The low-cost carrier, which in recent years has expanded from eastern to western Europe, has been one of the fastest airlines to recover from the COVID-19 crisis.

Wizz Air warned last week that its recovery could stall as COVID-19 warnings and restrictions hamper travel across Europe, but said Britain’s quarantine rules had not prompted it to reconsider long-term expansion plans. there.