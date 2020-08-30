Watch Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s VMAs 2020 Performance [VIDEO]

RELATED STORIES

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande didn’t just reign over the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards — they rained on it.

For the first time on television, Gaga and Grande came together on Sunday for a performance of “Rain On Me,” the hit single from Gaga’s sixth studio album Chromatica. The duet was sandwiched between solo performances of Gaga’s other A+ Chromatica tracks “911” and “Stupid Love.”

Watch footage of Gaga’s entire performance, including Grande’s special appearance, below:

Between the two of them, Gaga and Grande entered Sunday’s ceremony with 18 total nominations. “Rain on Me” earned the icons seven shared nods (Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Pop, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects and Best Choreography), while Gaga was also up for Artist of the Year and Best Quarantine Performance for her at-home take on “Smile” during the One World: Together at Home telethon. Meanwhile, Grande also shared Best Collaboration and Best Music Video From Home nominations with Justin Bieber for “Stuck With U.”

Both artists have long histories of success at the VMAs. Gaga has taken home 13 Moon People since first being nominated in 2009, while Grande has amassed five trophies since making her VMA debut in 2014.

Hosted by Keke Palmer from New York City’s Barclays Center, the 2020 VMAs also included socially distanced performances from Miley Cyrus, Black Eyed Peas, BTS, CNCO, Doja Cat, Maluma, DaBaby and The Weeknd.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch footage of Gaga and Grande’s VMAs duet, then drop a comment with your review.