VMAs Live Stream: Watch 2020 MTV Video Music Awards Pre-Show

The 2020 Video Music Awards are almost upon us (MTV, 8/7c), but because no good party starts without a little pre-game, the Keke Palmer-hosted ceremony is kicking things off early.

This year’s VMA pre-show begins at 6:30 pm ET, and will be streamed live from the VMAs’ official Twitter account. (Click here to check out the stream.) And lest you think MTV is saving all the goods for the actual ceremony, here’s a list of the performers you can expect to see on the stream: Jack Harlow, Chloe x Halle, Tate McRae, Lewis Capaldi, Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker and Blackbear.

Heading into Sunday’s ceremony, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande lead the pack with nine nominations apiece, seven of which are shared for their hit collaboration “Rain on Me.” Other multi-nominated artists include The Weeknd (seven), Billie Eilish (six), Taylor Swift (six) and Megan Thee Stallion (five).

Broadcast (mostly) from New York City’s Barclays Center, this year’s VMAs feature socially distanced performances from Gaga, Grande, Black Eyes Peas, BTS, CNCO, Doja Cat, Maluma, DaBaby, The Weeknd and Miley Cyrus. The main event is also being simulcast on The CW, making this the first time that the VMAs have aired on a major broadcast network.

Click the link above to check out this year's VMA pre-show