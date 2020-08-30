VMAs Honor Chadwick Boseman

ICYMI, the 2020 MTV VMAs were tonight and, as the first socially-distanced “live” award show in a corona world, it was full of memorable moments.
And one of those moments was the show’s tribute to Chadwick Boseman.
The show’s host, Keke Palmer, began the night with a few words about the late actor.
“Before we get into the music tonight,” she began, “we need to take the time to talk about the devastating loss of Chadwick Boseman…”
“…An actor whose talent and passion is a true inspiration to all the fans he touched and everyone he encountered.”
“We dedicate tonight’s show to a man whose spirit touched so many. He is a true hero, not just on screen but in everything he did. His impact lives forever,” she concluded.
MTV shared a separate tribute on Twitter, posting a clip of his acceptance speech for “Best Hero” at 2018’s Movie & TV Awards.
“Getting an award for playing a superhero is amazing, but it’s even greater to acknowledge the heroes that we have in real life,” Chadwick said, before dedicating his award to James Shaw Jr., who fought off a gunman at a Waffle House that year.
RIP King 💔.
