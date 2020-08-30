VMAs Honor Chadwick Boseman

By
Bradley Lamb
-
1

Updated 30 minutes ago. Posted 30 minutes ago

ICYMI, the 2020 MTV VMAs were tonight and, as the first socially-distanced “live” award show in a corona world, it was full of memorable moments.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

See a full list of winners here.

And one of those moments was the show’s tribute to Chadwick Boseman.


Valerie Macon / Getty Images

The Black Panther actor died on Friday at the age of 43 after being diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer in 2016, which later progressed to Stage IV.

The show’s host, Keke Palmer, began the night with a few words about the late actor.


Theo Wargo / Getty Images

“Before we get into the music tonight,” she began, “we need to take the time to talk about the devastating loss of Chadwick Boseman…”


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

“…An actor whose talent and passion is a true inspiration to all the fans he touched and everyone he encountered.”


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“We dedicate tonight’s show to a man whose spirit touched so many. He is a true hero, not just on screen but in everything he did. His impact lives forever,” she concluded.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

MTV shared a separate tribute on Twitter, posting a clip of his acceptance speech for “Best Hero” at 2018’s Movie & TV Awards.

The world needs more superheroes, and we all deserve to see ourselves in them. Chadwick Boseman helped make that happen. Rest in power.

“Getting an award for playing a superhero is amazing, but it’s even greater to acknowledge the heroes that we have in real life,” Chadwick said, before dedicating his award to James Shaw Jr., who fought off a gunman at a Waffle House that year.

RIP King 💔.


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

