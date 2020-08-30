Vibe Announces Agreement to Acquire California Distribution and Manufacturing Business

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vibe Bioscience Ltd. (CSE:VIBE, OTC:VBSCF, GERMANY:A061) (the “Company” or “Vibe”), a California based cannabis retailer and cultivator, is pleased to announce it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Cathedral Asset Holding Corporation (“CAHC” or “Cathedral”) and its distribution and manufacturing assets in Santa Rosa, California. CAHC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ventura Cannabis and Wellness Corp. (CSE: VCAN) (“Ventura”)

“The acquisition of Cathedral makes Vibe a true, vertically integrated cannabis cultivator, distributor, manufacturer and retailer in California, focused on the most dynamic cannabis market in the United States. Vibe is singularly focused on developing cannabis assets that are cash flow positive, and we anticipate the acquisition will be highly accretive to Vibe shareholders within 6 months. We could not be more pleased with the strategic and geographic fit of adding Cathedral’s distribution and manufacturing assets to Vibe’s growing, profitable cannabis portfolio,” said Mark Waldron, CEO of Vibe.

Cathedral, a corporation organized under the laws of California, leases a facility in Santa Rosa, California and is licensed for distribution and manufacturing of regulated cannabis. Cathedral’s distribution license and facility will allow Vibe to complete logistics and fulfillment from its cultivation facilities to its retail store network and allow for the transportation, packaging, labelling, testing, storage, and transfer of its marijuana products. The manufacturing license will allow Vibe to expand its Hype Cannabis Co. product line and produce a wide variety of all-natural Hype Cannabis Co. products.

Vibe will acquire all the issued and outstanding shares of Cathedral for $333,360 Canadian dollars in an all share transaction and will assume the lease obligation for the Santa Rosa facility, as well as the existing inventory of vape products. Ventura will also receive twelve month at the money warrants to acquire up to 800,000 shares of Vibe. The completion of the Cathedral acquisition is subject to, among other things, the receipt of regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of closing conditions. The acquisition is scheduled to close on September 15, 2020.

“Vibe By California’s brand has firmly established itself in California by providing exceptional experiences to our customers. The Cathedral acquisition accelerates Vibe’s position as a leading, integrated California cannabis company. Vibe remains well positioned for continued growth in the second half of 2020,” stated Mr. Waldron.

TRANSACTION HIGHLIGHTS

Cathedral Distribution

Significantly expands California logistics & fulfillment capabilities

Allows for the transportation, packaging, labelling, testing, storage and transfer of regulated cannabis products

Provides fast distribution network and an advanced inventory management platform to ship product to stores within 24 hours

Enables secure and environment-controlled storage of cannabis products

Gives Vibe quarantine and BCC final compliance testing through a licensed laboratory

Promotes supply chain integrity

Allows for improved delivery speed of fresh clones from our nursery to our stores

Simplifies existing complex supply chain network, from laboratory testing to legal requirements

Helps coordinate, create and implement in-store promotions, digital advertising, print materials

Cathedral Manufacturing

Allows manufacturing to produce additional Hype Cannabis Co. products

Creates the ability to produce a wide variety of Hype Cannabis Co. pesticide-free products to the highest standards for quality and potency

Enables pharmaceutical level processes to deliver superior quality, all-natural cannabis products

Expands plant preparation and harvesting from our cultivation facility

Ensures the cleanest, safest, and most efficient production processes yielding the highest quality product

About Vibe Bioscience Ltd.

Vibe is an integrated cannabis company delivering exceptional retail experiences with its Vibe By CaliforniaTM brand and ethos, premier cultivation product and high-efficiency delivery, and on-line sales. The Company’s management team brings expertise in retail, cannabis cultivation and mergers and acquisitions to support its U.S. expansion through accretive acquisitions and organic growth. Vibe is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol VIBE, on the OTC under symbol VBSCF, and in Germany as A061. To learn more about Vibe, please visit www.vibebycalifornia.com .

