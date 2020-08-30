US Open 2020: Player withdraws from Grand Slam event because of positive COVID-19 test

A player has withdrawn from the 2020 U.S. Open on the eve of the tournament after testing positive for the coronavirus.

A tournament source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told USA Today on Sunday that world No. 22 Benoit Paire returned a positive COVID-19 test result at Flushing Meadows in New York.

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) confirmed one player would miss the Grand Slam event after contracting the virus but did not reveal the player’s identity; however, the French publication l’Equipe (The Team) noted that Paire’s name had been removed from the men’s singles bracket and replaced by Marcel Granollers of Spain. Granollers is now listed to face Kamil Majchrzak of Poland in the first round.

US OPEN: TV coverage, channels and more to watch every match

“A player has tested positive for COVID-19 at the U.S. Open and has been withdrawn from the tournament. The player is asymptomatic,” the USTA said in a statement. “The USTA, together with its medical advisors and infectious disease specialist from the Mount Sinai Health System, confirmed a positive test result for a player.

“In accordance with New York State Department of Health requirements, and in alignment with CDC guidelines and the tournament health and safety protocols, the player has been advised that they must isolate for at least 10 days.

“In addition, contact tracing has been initiated to determine if anyone must quarantine for 14 days.”

The vast majority of players are staying in a bubble at the famous New York venue for the first major since the tennis season ground to a halt in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.