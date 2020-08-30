U.S. Open order of play on Monday By

Matilda Coleman
() – Order of play on the main show courts on the first day of the U.S. Open on Monday (play starts at 1500 GMT/11 AM ET unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding):

Arthur Ashe Stadium (1600 GMT/12 PM ET)

1-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) v Anhelina Kalinina (Ukraine)

Kevin Anderson (South Africa) v 5-Alexander Zverev (Germany)

1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v Damir Dzumhur (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

4-Naomi Osaka (Japan) v Misaki Doi (Japan)

Louis Armstrong Stadium

17-Angelique Kerber (Germany) v Ajla Tomljanovic (Australia)

12-Denis Shapovalov (Canada) v Sebastian Korda (U.S.)

Coco Gauff (U.S.) v 31-Anastasija Sevastova (Latvia)

Steve Johnson (U.S.) v 16-John Isner (U.S.)

Tatjana Maria (Germany) v 13-Alison Riske (U.S.)

