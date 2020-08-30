U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil output down 1.29 million bpd after storm, data shows By

© . FILE PHOTO: A fuel pump is wrapped closed with plastic ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Laura in Beaumont, Texas
() – U.S. Gulf of Mexico production on Sunday remained down 70%, or 1.29 million barrels per day, according to data released by the U.S. Department of Interior, as companies continued to return crews to evacuated offshore facilities.
The region’s production also was down 50%, or 1.35 billion cubic feet per day, as energy companies slowly restored output that was shut ahead of Hurricane Laura.
