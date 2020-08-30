Trump’s Former Pro-Bitcoin Chief of Staff Now Runs a Hedge Fund By Cointelegraph

Trump’s Former Pro-Bitcoin Chief of Staff Now Runs a Hedge Fund
Former White House chief of staff under U.S. President Donald Trump Mick Mulvaney is running a hedge fund. Since 2014 Mulvaney has been recognized as a pro-Bitcoin (BTC) official, encouraging practical regulation of cryptocurrencies.
The new fund called Exegis Capital was announced during a podcast with S,amp;P Global (NYSE:) Market Intelligence. Mulvaney would collaborate with former Sterling Capital Management portfolio manager Andrew Wessel.
