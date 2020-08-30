Trent Cotchin and wife Brooke threatened to leave Tigers hub after day spa breach, club CEO’s wife says

Richmond captain Trent Cotchin and wife Brooke threatened to leave the club’s Queensland hub after Brooke’s controversial COVID-19 breach, according to the wife of Tigers CEO Brendon Gale.

The Tigers were hit with a $45,000 fine after Brooke Cotchin’s forbidden trip to a day spar while in the Queensland hub, a clear violation of the AFL’s strict COVID-19 protocols.

Speaking to the Herald Sun, Jane Gale defended Richmond’s handling of Brooke Cotchin’s COVID-19 breach after Cotchin’s father, Rick Kennedy, said his daughter was “muzzled” and criticised Richmond’s response to the incident.

“For Rick Kennedy to say that Brooke was unsupported is incorrect… he can say it, but it is simply not true,” she said.

The day spa social media post that landed Brooke Cotchin and Richmond in hot water (Instagram)

“Brendon and his team, including Damien Hardwick had to work hard, go in to bat for the Cotchins and provide personal support to Brooke. Let’s just say it was not a quick turnaround by the Cotchins who threatened to leave the Hub at one point.

“Brooke was gracious enough in the end to take responsibility for the mistake and brave enough to make a public apology.

“She didn’t deserve the public and media outcry. With the support of the club and private support and advice from Brendon, a resolution was found.”

While the off-field drama hasn’t impacted the Tigers yet, St Kilda great Nick Riewoldt said the entire Cotchin saga was “embarrassing”.

“You just wonder if the pressure does come,” Riewoldt told Fox Footy.

Nick Riewoldt said the incident involving Cotchin was embarrassing for the Tigers (Getty)

“At the moment they are playing good footy. We all know it is hard to move on from those things when you’re winning but as soon as the pressure does come (it could change).

“You look for reasons. At the start of the year with West Coast we were looking. Are they not enjoying the hubs?

“This is embarrassing now. For the captain of the football club, his standing in the game couldn’t have been higher in the last three years.

“To be put out publicly that you and your family, you’ve threatened allegedly to leave the hub, they are not nice things to happen.

“This will be one of the first things people turn to (if it gets ugly).”