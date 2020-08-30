This week’s top stories: Apple terminates Fortnite App Store account, iOS 13.7 and iOS 14 betas, iPad leaks, more

In this week’s top stories: iOS 14 beta testing continues and iOS 13.7 beta testing begins, iPhone 12 rumors and leaks pick up steam, Apple wireless charger rumors, Apple vs Fortnite, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories.

The battle between Epic and Apple over App Store policies continued into this week. Following a hearing with lawyers for both companies, a judge ruled that Apple can’t terminate developer accounts relating to Epic’s other properties, such as other games and the Unreal Engine. The judge also determined that Apple does not have to put Fortnite back on the App Store.

Meanwhile, Epic continues to blame Apple for a variety of Fortnite gameplay changes for iPhone, iPad, and Mac users. The company confirmed this week that Fortnite gamers on Apple devices will miss out on future content updates as well as cross-platform multiplayer games.

Apple also followed through with its threat to terminate the Epic Games developer account used for Fortnite, find the details here.

This week also saw a handful of iPhone 12 rumors, pointing to possible support for 120hz display technology on the iPhone 12 Max. A leaked image also claimed to offer our first look at the iPhone 12 Pro Max, including a notch that is the same size as the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Read our full coverage of these iPhone 12 rumors here.

News also emerged this week of another Apple acquisition. A report from Protocol indicated that Apple has acquired the virtual reality startup Spaces. This company had been developing VR products and software, including a VR add-on for the Zoom video conferencing software.

Finally, it was a busy week for Apple beta testers. On Tuesday, Apple released the sixth developer and public betas of iOS 14, bringing a variety of small changes to iPhone and iPad users. You can find our full hands-on video with iOS 14 beta 6 right here.

In a surprise move, Apple also released the first developer beta of iOS 13.7 on Wednesday. This update has a key focus on expanding the COVID-19 Exposure Notification API, with Apple saying that it will allow users to opt-in to COVID-19 Exposure Notifications without the need to download an app from a local public health authority.

