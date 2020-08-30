This early Bitcoiner sold BTC on eBay for a 100% markup in 2015 By Cointelegraph

This early Bitcoiner sold BTC on eBay for a 100% markup in 2015
Chris Maurice, CEO of Nigeria-based crypto exchange Yellow Card, made his first business venture into the crypto space back in 2015, selling (BTC) on eBay (NASDAQ:).
“We did that for about a week and we did over $40,000 in sales at a 100% markup,” Maurice told Cointelegraph in an interview. “We were seeing stars at this point,” he recounted, describing his euphoria at the time.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.