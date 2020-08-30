The Best Looks From The Red Carpet &More

Joey King actually shared her look days before the show aired.
Tonight, the 2020 MTV VMAs aired and it was truly like no other awards show. For one, the “red carpet” was actually a virtual one that was reportedly staged ahead of time. Presenters and performers all photographed their looks well before the actual show — and some even low-key shared it ahead of time.
Even though the MTV VMAs ended up being largely remote — and we missed what was usually the most adventurous red carpet of awards show season — there were still plenty of standout looks. Below, scroll through the most unforgettable looks “of the night,” or whenever they actually took place.
Jaden Smith in pearls and an abstract cardigan.
Chloe x Halle coordinated futuristic looks for their pre-show performance.
Every single one of host Keke Palmer’s looks.
Especially this ’00s-nodding one.
She actually posted her look two days prior to the show.
Bebe Rexha with the best nail art of the night.
Machine Gun Kelly in hot pink.
Nicole Richie making a case for lime green.
Lady Gaga channeling her early 2010s self.
Miley Cyrus in a sheer gown.
Which look is your favorite? Let us know in the comments.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!