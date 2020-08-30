The Best Cheap Wireless Keyboard Deals for September 2020

Working off a cramped laptop from home? Make the situation a little more bearable with a wireless keyboard. You don’t have to part with a small fortune to have one delivered (contact-free), either: To help soften the financial blow COVID-19 has dealt to the nation, retailers have discounted home office essentials like wireless mice, computer monitors, and even laptops. We have an entire article dedicated to the best home office deals, so we won’t run through them here. Instead, we’ll use this space to highlight all the best wireless keyboard deals available right now.

Today’s Best Wireless Keyboard Deals

Logitech K360 Wireless Keyboard — $25 , was $30

— , was $30 Logitech MK345 Wireless Keyboard + Mouse — $35 , was $50

— , was $50 Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Wireless Keyboard — $70 , was $80

— , was $80 Logitech G613 Wireless Gaming Keyboard — $74 , was $130

— , was $130 Apple Magic Keyboard — $94 , was $99

— , was $99 Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keyboard — $119, was $129

A Beginner’s Guide To Wireless Keyboards

Paired with a desktop monitor and a wireless mouse, a wireless keyboard can turn any laptop into the ultimate home workstation. The type of keyboard you opt for will depend entirely on your needs. If you’re after something to get some work done during the day, before kicking back in the evening to battle to the end in Fortnite, you’ll probably want something a little more high-end with mechanical switches. These result in a faster response — less time between you clicking the button and the character on the screen executing the action. The name for these? Gaming keyboards (duh!).

Now, what about us mere mortals who are just after a keyboard to get down to business? There are a couple of different options. Something cheap will almost always do the trick, offering the wire-free typing experience that so many of us crave. Increase your budget a little bit and you’ll get near-enough to the same hardware, but the keys won’t be as loud and loose. Pivot to the top-end and you’ll take home a keyboard with some resistance. These deliver the most satisfying typing feedback as you have to press with at least an ounce of force to make the word you’re thinking of appear on the screen.

Plus, there are a couple of unique characteristics that wireless keyboards can have. Some are collapsible, meaning they fold in half for easy transportation. We recommend staying as far away from these as can be. Unless you’re parting with an awful lot of cash, they’re often poorly made, and rattle around as you type. In a more positive light, some wireless keyboards come with a built-in numeric keypad (we aren’t kidding — they still exist!). These are particularly useful if you spend a large chunk of your day immersed in Microsoft Excel or some other software where numbers are all the rage.

Do Wireless Keyboards Need To Be Charged?

That depends on the type of wireless keyboard you have. Some run on disposable batteries. These don’t need to be charged. Others run on solar power. These don’t need to be charged, instead requiring natural light to recharge (if you’re self-isolating in response to COVID-19, it’s probably not a good idea to pick up one of these). The final type use rechargeable batteries, which — surprise, surprise — need to be recharged. This can usually be done using a USB cable and typically recharging doesn’t see them out of action. They just won’t be wireless, so to speak, while they’re hooked up to a power source.

