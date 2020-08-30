Tesla rolling out software update to visually detect speed limit signs

Tesla is releasing a new software update that comes with a feature that can visually detect speed limit signs using vehicles’ cameras.
Electrek reports that the automaker is rolling out its 2020.36 software update, which includes new features including one referred to as ‘Speed Assist Improvements.’
“Speed Assist now leverages your car’s cameras to detect speed limit signs to improve the accuracy of speed limit data on local roads. Detected speed limit signs will be displayed in the driving visualization and used to set the associated Speed Limit Warning,” the update reads.
Up until now it was unclear whether Tesla would use GPS data or actual speed limit sign detection for its Autopilot features.
The update also brings a new ‘Green Traffic Light Chime’ feature. Tesla notes that a chime will play when the traffic light drivers are waiting for turns green.
“If you are waiting behind another car, the chime will play once the car advances unless Traffic-Aware Cruise Control or Autosteer is active When Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control is activated, a chime will play when you can confirm to proceed through a green traffic light,” Tesla outlines.
The update is starting to roll out now, but since Tesla is known for gradually pushing out its software updates, it may take a few weeks for it to arrive to some Tesla owners.
Source: Electrek