Telus acquires Victoria-based security company Price’s Alarms

Telus has acquired Victoria, British Columbia-based security company Price’s Alarms, which is a family-owned company that was founded in 1895.
The Times Colonist first reported the news of the acquisition, and notes that Telus is integrating the company’s operations over the next couple of months.
“This acquisition enables Telus to serve even more customers with our best-in-class security services and products for residential customers and businesses,” a spokesperson for Telus told the Times Colonist.
Price’s Alarms told its customers in a letter that Telus offers security services across the country and will use its networks to improve service for current Price’s customers. The letter notes that customers will continue to be supported by the team at Price’s Alarms.
Last year, Telus acquired ADT Security Services Canada for $700 million. Telus had said that the acquisition was its strategy to leverage its wireless and PureFibre networks and will help enhance services for its customers.
