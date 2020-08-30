Telco SoftBank shares fall 3% as parent slashes stake By

© . FILE PHOTO: SoftBank Group Corp Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son speaks at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo



TOKYO () – Shares in wireless carrier SoftBank Corp (T:) fell 3% in early trading on Monday after parent SoftBank Group Corp (T:) said it would sell up to 22% of the telco’s shares, slashing its exposure to the carrier to 40%.

SoftBank Group’s shares were up almost 5% as a series of massive asset sales and share buybacks continue to fuel its climb from March lows.

SoftBank Group “is manifesting a very disciplined approach to managing its balance sheet (in a welcome change) but does not bode so well for (SoftBank Corp’s) shareholders,” Jefferies (NYSE:) analyst Atul Goyal wrote in a note.