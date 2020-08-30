Super 30 actress Mrunal Thakur tells how she lost a role in Dangal due to her commitment to television

Television actress Mrunal Thakur has made a name for herself in the film industry with her stint in films like Super 30, Batla House, and Ghost Stories. In a short span of time, he has worked with some of the big names in B-town and his acting skills are getting noticed by who’s who.

Recently, in an interview with an online portal, Mrunal made a surprising revelation. He said his film debut would have been Dangal, starring Aamir Khan. The actress was apparently shortlisted for the auditions and workshops held for Dangal, but was unable to attend due to her television commitments. She said: “I remember I was testing for Dangal and Mukesh Chhabra was choosing. The role was so tough; needed workshops. They were selecting girls from all over India and I made it to the top 20 or something. I remember having to film for an episode of Maha for Holi for the show I was filming for. I just couldn’t make it to that particular workshop session and I missed the movie. ”That is really sad, but this just goes to show that the girl is dedicated to work and is a thorough professional.

Mrunal will next be seen in the new version of Jersey alongside Shahid Kapoor. Speaking about the film, she told the newspaper: “I am very excited to play the lead role alongside Shahid in Jersey. When I saw the original film, I was in awe of its exciting emotional journey. I felt that I had lived a lifetime of experiences in those more than two hours. The effect of the film on me was so profound that I couldn’t get it out of my heart all night, so I immediately watched it again the next day. I can’t wait for Hindi audiences to experience a similar shock. ”I can’t wait for his next film adventure.