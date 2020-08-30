Slack discloses a now fixed critical RCE flaw in its desktop app; Slack paid $1,750 bug bounty to researcher, which critics say is a paltry sum for such a bug (Jack Morse/Mashable)

Jack Morse / Mashable:

Slack discloses a now fixed critical RCE flaw in its desktop app; Slack paid $1,750 bug bounty to researcher, which critics say is a paltry sum for such a bug  —  Slack and its scores of desktop app users just dodged a major bullet.  —  The communications tool relied upon by journalists …

