Slack discloses a now fixed critical RCE flaw in its desktop app; Slack paid $1,750 bug bounty to researcher, which critics say is a paltry sum for such a bug (Jack Morse/Mashable)

Slack discloses a now fixed critical RCE flaw in its desktop app; Slack paid $1,750 bug bounty to researcher, which critics say is a paltry sum for such a bug — Slack and its scores of desktop app users just dodged a major bullet. — The communications tool relied upon by journalists …
