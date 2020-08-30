Shoppers Drug Mart offers AirPods (2nd gen) for $220 with $50 gift card this weekend

If you’re looking for a pair of AirPods, specifically the 2nd-generation model, then you might want to head down to Shoppers Drug Mart this weekend as the retailer has a decent deal happening.
For two days, Saturday and Sunday, Shoppers is offering Apple’s AirPods (second-gen) for $219.99 plus taxes. Although that’s what you’d regularly pay, the deal includes a free $50 gift card to Shoppers with purchase. The company notes that there is a limit of two per person.
Something to consider if you’re looking for wireless earbuds.
Check it out here.