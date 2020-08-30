See Every Single MTV Video Music Awards Couple We Wish Were Still Together

There’s nothing quite like date night at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Over the years, Hollywood’s hottest couples have made MTV’s annual award show the opportunity to showcase their love for one another. In fact, some have made their red carpet debut as a twosome at the star-studded event. Yes, we’re talking about you Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson.

But as celebrities prepare to participate in a virtual show this year because of the Coronavirus pandemic, it may just be the perfect time to remind pop culture fans of all the famous stars who once attended the show with a special plus one.

Back in 2004, Newlyweds was one of reality TV’s biggest shows with Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson turning heads for all the right reasons on the red carpet.

There was also the night Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were the perfect match at the 2011 MTV VMAs. Anyone else feeling nostalgic right now?